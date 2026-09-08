Construction is underway on the new fire station #6 on the southwest side of St. Cloud along 33rd Street South and County Road 74. St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson says ground was broken Monday, August 31. Voters in St. Cloud approved the $43.5 Million fire station in 2024. Anderson says the expectation is the new fire station will be completed and open at the end of 2027. He says when it is complete, "It will go a long to improving fire service/protection across the city of St. Cloud".

Water Tower

The city of St. Cloud announced last month that another water tower will be going into the southwest side of St. Cloud across the street from fire station #6. Mayor Anderson says it will increase redundancy and service the growing southwest portion of the city.

Former Tech Gym Location

Earlier this summer the city of St. Cloud put out a RFQ on the vacant lot next to the city hall building where the Tech High School gym used to be. Anderson says the St. Cloud Economic Development Authority will be reviewing a couple of proposals that both contain a multi-family housing component with one also including a commercial component. He says the EDA will be reviewing the two proposals to determine which one would be the best fit. Anderson says it is good to see green space in that area but he'd like to see that location back on the tax rolls.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Anderson, click below.