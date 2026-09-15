WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- It is expected to cost you nearly nine percent more to heat your home this winter.

U.S. Households are projected to spend an average of $1,030 to heat their homes this winter, an increase of $82, or 8.7 percent, over last year, according to a new analysis by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

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The report says the outlook would have been worse without the warmer temperatures expected in much of the country because of El Niño.

Families that heat with electricity are projected to pay 9.0 percent more, natural gas customers 5.8 percent more, and propane customers 8.7 percent more. Households that rely on heating oil face the sharpest increase of 31.1 percent, largely because of the war in Iran.

NEADA is urging Congress to increase funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program from $4 billion to $7 billion to help families who will need heating assistance this winter.

Residents in Central Minnesota can apply for heating assistance through Tri-CAP.