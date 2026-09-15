ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Six new members will be inducted into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend.

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Tim Beier from Regal

Al "Fritz" Drexler from Searles

Dale Mackedanz from Roscoe

Greg "Ode" Odegaard from Arlington

Gary Schleper from Shakopee

Butch Steen from Raymond

The 63rd annual banquet is this Saturday at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

Spokesman John George says each new member will have a special display at the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Museum on the second floor of the River's Edge Convention Center.

Absolutely, we already have jerseys and hats up from all these guys that they wore during their playing careers. We'll have photos and baseballs with their names on them, and we'll have posters with their bios.

The Glenn Carlson Distinguished Service Award this year is going to Tom Elliot from St. Cloud/Willmar and Elroy "Weed" Vidlund from Watertown.

The Amateur Baseball state championships just wrapped up over the Labor Day holiday weekend, with Coop Rapids winning the state championship in Class A, Plato in Class B, and Fairmont in Class C. George says over 29,000 people attended the three-day tournament, one of the highest attendance totals ever.