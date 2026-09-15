ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management is announcing more than $250-million in combined adult-use and medical cannabis sales since the launch of legal sales a year ago.

Over the last year, Minnesotans have bought approximately $150-million in adult-use cannabis products and $100-million in medical cannabis products.

The OCM says the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Revenue show that, when combined with lower-potency hemp edibles and beverages, the sales have generated $45.6-million in tax revenue for the state over a 10-month period.

The state's efforts to establish the cannabis market have been driven by ensuring that social equity applicants are at the center of the business model.

The OCM estimates that 86% of business licenses have gone to verified social equity businesses, and nearly three-quarters of cultivators are microbusinesses, suggesting small and craft businesses make up a majority of the cannabis cultivation in the state.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker