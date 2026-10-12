Douglas County Sheriff Seeks Help Finding Missing Woman
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Debra Margaret White was last seen on October 10th in the Monticello area.
Blue Mazda Hatchback Spotted Could Lead To Missing Woman's Location
Authorities say White is known to be traveling in a 2012 Blue Mazda 3 hatchback with license plate number PDP-218. White is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds, with gray/blonde hair and multicolored eyes.
The Sheriff's Office says White is considered missing and endangered due to her not having her medication. If you have seen White or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 320-762-8151.
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