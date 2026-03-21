MILTONA (WJON News) -- One person is in custody after an incident in Miltona on Friday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a home on the East Side of Miltona at 7:00 a.m. for "an incident."

The sheriff's office temporarily closed streets while the scene was active. Authorities say a man was taken into custody, and there is no threat to the public. The Alexandria Police Department, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, and Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene. No other information is available at this time.

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READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Forrest City in Pictures Gallery Credit: Jay Caldwell, Townsquare St. Cloud

Beautiful Photos From Clemens Gardens This weekend was a great one to get out and do something fun. I wanted to destress, so I drove over to Clemens Gardens for a nice stroll through the gardens. What a beautiful place it is. There are flowers everywhere, as well as fountains and statues. These photos only capture part of what's available to see, but in case you haven't had a chance to visit, now is a great time to view them, as everything is in full bloom. Take a look at some beautiful photos and then make a plan to take your own trip. All of your senses will thank you. Gallery Credit: Photos by Kelly Cordes