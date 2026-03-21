Man Arrested in Miltona After Friday Morning Incident
MILTONA (WJON News) -- One person is in custody after an incident in Miltona on Friday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a home on the East Side of Miltona at 7:00 a.m. for "an incident."
The sheriff's office temporarily closed streets while the scene was active. Authorities say a man was taken into custody, and there is no threat to the public. The Alexandria Police Department, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, and Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene. No other information is available at this time.
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