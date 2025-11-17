IDA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt when he crashed his motorcycle north of Garfield Saturday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8900 block of County Road 12 NW at around 11:50 a.m. Responding deputies arrived to find 19-year-old Riley Wunderlich lying in the west ditch, semi-responsive and in severe pain.

A witness told authorities, Wunderlich was riding in the ditch at approximately 55-miles-per-hour, when he tried to jump a driveway. The sheriff's office says when Wunderlich landed, he was ejected from the dirt bike.

Wunderlich was taken by ambulance to Alomere Health in Alexandria, then airlifted to another hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says Wunderlich was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not believed to be involved.

