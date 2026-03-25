Fire Destroys Storage Shed, Owner’s Belongings In Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY (WJON News) -- A storage shed is considered a total loss after a fire on Tuesday afternoon. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they received a 9-1-1 call about a structure fire around 3:40 p.m. at 12435 Highway 29 South near Forada. The caller said they could see smoke coming from the roof and eaves of a pole shed.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a shed with its interior on fire that was causing the roof to collapse. Authorities say the blaze eventually broke through the steel roof, and the shed is considered a total loss. The structure is owned by David Kent, and it contained personal property and recreational equipment. The Sheriff's Office says the cause of the fire is unknown, but it does not appear suspicious, and Kent is cooperating with the investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
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