ORANGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating anyone who may have been hunting on the north side of Interstate 94 after a stray bullet hit a vehicle on Friday.

A vehicle was eastbound on Interstate 94 south of Osakis at around 11:45 a.m. on Friday when it was struck by a bullet. The bullet entered the rear door of the driver's side of the car, injuring an occupant when it entered the passenger compartment.

The passenger suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The sheriff's office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident and are looking for help in tracking down anyone who may have been hunting in the area at the time.

