URNESS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Hoffman on Sunday morning. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they received a cell phone crash detection at about 3:16 a.m. on County Road 1 SW, south of Shorewood Drive SW in Urness Township. About 17 miles west of Alexandria.

Early Morning Rollover Near Hoffman Leaves Driver Airlifted To Hospital

The Sheriff's Office says they were able to contact the driver, 23-year-old Mason Lesmeister of Morris, who told them he had just rolled his vehicle, was ejected, and thought he was injured. The investigation determined that Morris was traveling north, left the road before hitting an approach, which caused the vehicle to roll several times.

Morris was airlifted out with what is believed to be serious injuries but was in stable condition. Authorities say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, and it remains under investigation.

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