ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball setter has been named the top setter in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for the second week in a row.

Junior Braya LaPlant was named the NSIC Setter of the Week on Monday.

This is LaPlant's second straight weekly honor and the fourth of her career.

Get our free mobile app

She ranked #2 among all NSIC setters in assists per set. Among all Division II players during the week, she ranked #5 in assists per set.

The Grand Rapids, Minnesota, native recorded a match-high 44 assists and seven digs in SCSU's road sweep of Bemidji State on Friday. In the Huskies' road sweep of #14 Minnesota Duluth, she had a match-high 35 assists. On Friday, she also became just the 10th player in program history to surpass 2,000 career assists.

As of this week, LaPlant ranks #3 in assists per set and #24 in assists among all Division II setters.

SCSU's volleyball team is enjoying mid-season success.

The St. Cloud State University volleyball team is currently ranked #13 in the nation in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II weekly poll.

SCSU is riding a five-match win streak, including four sweeps in a row. They are 14-5 overall and are 8-3 in the NSIC.

The Huskies have another two-match road trip this weekend, traveling to Northern State (16-6, 8-3) at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and to Jamestown (14-5,7-4) at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.