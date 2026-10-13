Braya LaPlant Named NSIC Setter Of The Week For Second Time
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball setter has been named the top setter in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for the second week in a row.
Junior Braya LaPlant was named the NSIC Setter of the Week on Monday.
This is LaPlant's second straight weekly honor and the fourth of her career.
She ranked #2 among all NSIC setters in assists per set. Among all Division II players during the week, she ranked #5 in assists per set.
The Grand Rapids, Minnesota, native recorded a match-high 44 assists and seven digs in SCSU's road sweep of Bemidji State on Friday. In the Huskies' road sweep of #14 Minnesota Duluth, she had a match-high 35 assists. On Friday, she also became just the 10th player in program history to surpass 2,000 career assists.
As of this week, LaPlant ranks #3 in assists per set and #24 in assists among all Division II setters.
SCSU's volleyball team is enjoying mid-season success.
The St. Cloud State University volleyball team is currently ranked #13 in the nation in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II weekly poll.
SCSU is riding a five-match win streak, including four sweeps in a row. They are 14-5 overall and are 8-3 in the NSIC.
The Huskies have another two-match road trip this weekend, traveling to Northern State (16-6, 8-3) at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and to Jamestown (14-5,7-4) at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
QUIZ: Can You Identify These Awesome '80s Movies From Just a Single Freeze-Frame?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz