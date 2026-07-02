ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when three vehicles collided in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. A Ford Transit van, a Subaru Forester, and a Mazda CX-70 were all northbound on Highway 15 at mile marker 150 when they collided.

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The driver of the Subaru, 49-year-old Jill Tucker of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two drivers, 26-year-old Horacio Acevedo of Santa Paula, California, and 44-year-old Nicholaas Kruger of Mound, were not hurt.