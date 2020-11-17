St. Cloud Zonta Club Hosting Christmas House Shop Hop

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud holiday tradition will go on this year but in a different form.

The Zonta Christmas House is not happening, but instead, the organization has created a Shop Hop with holiday-themed displays at 18 different decorators and stores in central Minnesota.

Each store that's participating is creating a Zonta section in their store, if not their whole store for those that are small, and you can go in and view that and hopefully shop local and still participate in a great fundraising cause.

Co-Chair Deb Kellerman says you can shop at any location during their regular store hours this Thursday through Sunday. Get a Shop Hop card with a $15 donation to Zonta for a chance to win prizes.

Kellerman says it was important to the organization to continue its mission to support the area.

Local agencies who provide support for vulnerable women and children in our community including Anna Marie's and Terebinth Refuge. We also have a goal of just driving business out to the stores, so they do survive, the pandemic has been awful on them.

She says the Zonta organization decided they couldn't have 1,500 people going through one house like they would normally do, so they switched to this format for this year.

The Zonta Christmas House is a tradition going back 31 years in St. Cloud and is their largest fundraiser of the year.

Money raised from selling the Shop Hop cards will go to support Anna Marie's Alliance, Terebinth Refuge, and scholarships for women in the area.

“Not able to attend in person this year, but love the cause? You can still help by sending a donation, payable to Zonta St Cloud, to PO Box 7453, St Cloud, MN 56302.”