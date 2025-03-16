Zonta Club Announces Date For 2025 Kayaking for a Kause
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization has announced the 2025 date for an annual fundraising event. The St. Cloud Zonta Club's "Kayaking for a Kause" promises to be a day of fellowship and fundraising on the Mighty Mississippi River.
The event will take place on August 3rd, and for $95 per person, attendees will take in a scenic journey down the river with all proceeds going to the Zonta Club. The registration fee includes equipment rental, instructions, lunch, transportation to the starting point, and swag.
Zonta Club President Rachel Thompson says "Kayaking for a Kause" is more than just a fun day on the water, it's an opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of women and children in the community. The Zonta Club has partnered with Clear Water Outfitting for the event and registration is open.
