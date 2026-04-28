Crews Clear Fire-damaged Building In St. Cloud This Week

Crews Clear Fire-damaged Building In St. Cloud This Week

Photo by Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A building that was severely damaged in a fire over a year ago is finally being torn down on St. Cloud's east end.

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A demolition crew is tearing down the building that stood at the corner of East St. Germain Street and Wilson Avenue.

Photo by Jim Maurice
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Read More: Building Fire on East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud |

The fire at 424 East St. Germain Street happened on January 30th, 2025.  There were no occupants in the building, and no injuries were reported.

Photo by Jim Maurice
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Through the end of the day Tuesday, the following streets will operate under a lane shift due to the building demolition in the area:

• Wilson Ave SE from East St Germain St to 1st Street SE
• East St Germain St From 4th Ave SE to Wilson Ave SE

Traffic will be maintained in both directions within narrowed lanes. Motorists are
asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through the work area.

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Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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