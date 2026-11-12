Tickets Still Open For Holly Ball At Rivers Edge

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Holly Ball is fast approaching, and tickets to the event are still available.

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CentraCare Foundation's 52nd annual fundraiser is Saturday, December 5th at River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.

This year's theme is "How Sweet It Is".

The Chair is Dan Barth, who says he has personally experienced hospice three times with his family.

CentraCare Foundation's signature event raises funds for CentraCare Hospice, Coborn Cancer Center, and the Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center.

Over the past 51 years, Holly Ball has raised about $15 million to support the greatest patient needs, supplementing items that are not covered by insurance.

Social Hour begins at 4:30 p.m.

Seating for Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m.

Program and live auction begin at 6:45 p.m.

Evening entertainment begins at 7:30 p.m.