Drought Conditions Improve Substantially Across Minnesota In Recent Weeks

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The dry conditions across Minnesota have gotten substantially better in recent weeks.

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Drought Conditions

This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 39 percent of the state is abnormally dry, an improvement from 74 percent the week before. Seven percent of Minnesota is in a moderate drought, down from 28 percent a week ago. And, the severe drought is less than one percent, which was a three percent a week ago.

U.S. Drought Monitor U.S. Drought Monitor

Precipitation Update

Here in St. Cloud, we've had 2.57 inches of rain so far in November, which is nearly two inches above normal. For the fall months of September, October, and November combined, we've had 9.10 inches of rain, which is nearly three inches above normal.

St. Cloud has not had any snow yet this season, which is nearly three inches below normal.

The National Weather Service says dry weather continues into late next week.