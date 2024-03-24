Who Has The Best Craft Beer In Minnesota?
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Have you ever wondered who makes the best craft beer in Minnesota? The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild (MNCBG) tried to answer that very question this weekend at its 2024 Minnesota Brewers Cup.
Over 90 breweries submitted almost 450 beers into the competition in 23 categories. All the brews were scored in a blind taste test on on quality and adherence to Beer Judge Certification Program style standards with the top finisher in each category advancing to Best In Show.
MNCBG Executive Director Jess Talley says the competition is one of the most impactful experiences they can offer brewers and it's great for beer fans who want to explore the high-quality beer being made all around the state.
The three Best in Show winners were Surly Brewing Company's Axe Man IPA, Arbeiter Brewing Company's Tokki, and Summit Brewing Company for Saga Imperial IPA. The full list of winners can be found by clicking on this link.
