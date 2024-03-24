Who Has The Best Craft Beer In Minnesota?

Who Has The Best Craft Beer In Minnesota?

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Have you ever wondered who makes the best craft beer in Minnesota? The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild (MNCBG) tried to answer that very question this weekend at its 2024 Minnesota Brewers Cup.

Over 90 breweries submitted almost 450 beers into the competition in 23 categories. All the brews were scored in a blind taste test on on quality and adherence to Beer Judge Certification Program style standards with the top finisher in each category advancing to Best In Show.

Bob Galligan, Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild
loading...

MNCBG Executive Director Jess Talley says the competition is one of the most impactful experiences they can offer brewers and it's great for beer fans who want to explore the high-quality beer being made all around the state.

Get our free mobile app
Bob Galligan, Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild
loading...

The three Best in Show winners were Surly Brewing Company's Axe Man IPA, Arbeiter Brewing Company's Tokki, and Summit Brewing Company for Saga Imperial IPA. The full list of winners can be found by clicking on this link.

Bob Galligan, Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

 

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned

 

10 Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Minnesota Landmarks

Filed Under: Minnesota Brewers Cup, Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, Royal Sonesta, Summit Brewing, Surly brewing
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON