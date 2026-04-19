Local Fire Departments Unite To Tackle Sherburne County Blaze
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Eleven fire departments were needed to help extinguish a Sherburne County blaze on Thursday night. The Zimmerman/Livonia Fire District says they were dispatched to the compost site, northeast of the landfill off of Highway 169, at about 11:10 p.m.
Once on the scene, the Fire District says firefighters observed heavy fire and smoke. Authorities say they immediately requested assistance from neighboring fire departments to help with the blaze. Fire Departments from Elk River, Baldwin, Princeton, Becker, Big Lake, Albertville, Rogers, Nowthen, Ramsey, and Oak Grove responded.
All the fire crews worked through the night and most of Friday morning to put out the fire and make sure all the hotspots were out as well. Beaudry Oil and Propane also assisted to ensure all the fire engines had fuel to keep running during the long hours while the fire was being put out.
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