Zimmerman Man Killed, Two from Princeton Hurt in Head-On Crash

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- One person was killed and two more seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Princeton Sunday.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 11800 block of County Road 2. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle going west on County Road 2 crossed the center line and crashed into a second vehicle going east.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the first vehicle, 37-year-old Devin Vannurden of Zimmerman, died as a result of the crash.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle, a 34-year-old Princeton woman and her 13-year-old daughter, were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their names have not been released.

Authorities say they are both expected to survive.

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022