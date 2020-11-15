Suspect Arrested Near Zimmerman Following Chase, Stand-Off

ZIMMERMAN -- A suspect is in custody following a vehicle chase and stand-off that involved multiple law enforcement agencies and spanned two counties.

Authorities say the incident started in St. Francis Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. an officer with the St. Francis Police Department attempted to make a stop for a traffic violation, but the suspect vehicle fled.

Authorities say they pursued the vehicle north until it crashed around 245th Avenue and 101st Street Northwest in Livonia Township near Zimmerman.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says during the chase and again after the crash, the suspect shot at law enforcement from inside the vehicle. An Anoka County deputy returned fire during the stand-off that followed the crash.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect surrendered and was arrested just before 11:00 a.m. Authorities say the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No officers or deputies were hurt.

The incident remains under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.