Two Men Rescued From Ann Lake

ANN LAKE (WJON News) -- Two men were rescued from Ann Lake on Friday night after falling into the water. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says firefighters from Zimmerman and Livonia Fire District saved a 59-year-old man, and a 63-year-old man, who had fallen into the lake.

Sheriff Joel Brott says the two men, who are brothers, pushed a flat-bottom boat onto the ice and moved it about 70 yards from shore. According to Brott, they then broke through the ice, pushed the boat out into open water, and started to fish. Brott says after they were done fishing they tried to get the boat back onto the ice and fell into the water.

A man who was taking his dog out heard the two men calling for help and called 911. Both men were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Their names have not been released.

