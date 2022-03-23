Princeton Man Dies in Sherburne County Crash

BALDWIN TOWNSHIP -- A Princeton man is dead after crashing his car Tuesday night.

The crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. on 305th Avenue Northwest in Baldwin Township.

Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Joshua Wettschreck was driving westbound on 305th Avenue southwest of Princeton when his car left the road in the 13000 block and hit a grove of trees in the north ditch.

The sheriff's office says Wettschreck was unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived.

Wettschreck was taken to Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton where he was pronounced dead.

