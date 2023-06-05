Man Dies in Sherburne County Motorcycle Crash Saturday

ORROCK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Sherburne County man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Sherburne County Roads 4 and 5 just before 2:00 p.m.

The sheriff's office says 51-year-old David Scherping of Orrock Township was driving his bike south on County Road 5 when a northbound pickup turned in front of the motorcycle.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Scherping is a retired sheriff's deputy.

The crash threw Scherping off the bike. The sheriff's office says he was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Robert Swift of Becker, was not hurt.

