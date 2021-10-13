Big Lake Man Wanted By Police Arrested Following Chase

BIG LAKE -- A Big Lake man wanted by police was arrested Tuesday.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says their office received a call around 7:30 p.m. that a vehicle was swerving on County Road 11 in Becker Township, and at one time came to a stop in the middle of the road.

Get our free mobile app

When deputies arrived, the driver sped off and a chase began. The chase continued onto Highway 10 near Clear Lake, when the driver drove onto the railroad tracks and got the vehicle stuck. The suspect then fled on foot.

Officers from Big Lake, Becker and the State Patrol were called in to help search for the man.

He was found a short time later and arrested. The man was identified as 34-year-old Justin Habiger.

Brott says Habiger had more than 125 grams of meth and more than 130 grams of marijuana in his vehicle. He also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Habiger faces possible charges of 1st degree possession with intent to sell and fleeing police.