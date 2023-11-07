Level 3 Sex Offender Moving into Sherburne County
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents about a level 3 three sex offender moving into a residence near Zimmerman.
The sheriff's office says 43-year-old Brent Spafford was convicted of sexually abusing a vulnerable child when he was 19-years-old and has served his sentence.
A community notification meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14th at 5:30 p.m. It will be held at the Zimmerman Public Safety Building.
Authorities say Spafford is moving into the area of 245th Avenue Northwest which is just southeast of Zimmerman.
Level 3 sex offenders are designated as those most likely to re-offend.
