Deputy Spots Fugitive at Gas Station, Makes Arrest, Seizes Drugs

BECKER -- An alert sheriff's deputy in Sherburne County made an arrest after spotting a man wanted on active warrants for his arrest.

The investigative sergeant was on his way to work Friday morning when he spotted 51-year-old Shane Priem of Elk River at a gas station in Elk River.

The plain-clothes officer first spotted Priem's vehicle at the gas station and then spotted Priem walking out of the store.

After making the arrest, the sergeant searched Priem's vehicle and allegedly found a half-pound of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, Ziploc bags, and a digital scale.

Priem was booked into the Sherburne County Jail on suspicion of 1st-degree drug possession.

