Monster Check From This Minnesota Cop Ended This Fleeing Suspects Day

Clearly, this cop played hockey during school as his check of this fleeing suspect not only ended the pursuit but also ended this suspect's day. The foot chase ensued after the suspect, who was seen behind the wheel of a crash minutes before, took off running from responding officers.

The video, put out by the Facebook page MN Safety is accompanied by a simple message.

Big chase just occurred in Minneapolis - with a bit of a surprise at the end

During the chase, it appears that the fleeing suspect ends up dropping something on the bridge. The camera at the end zooms in on the area where another officer is standing and looking downward, and as the camera comes into focus, you see that it was a handgun that was found on the sidewalk.

It's great that the handgun was found, and what's even better is this person decided to drop it, rather than use it turning an already dangerous situation of running from police along an active roadway, into something that could have ended much worse than the suspect being knocked into the fence and onto the ground by a pursuing officer.

It's not clear what started this chase, or if the driver of the other vehicle suffered any serious injuries from the crash that happened at the beginning of the video.

It should also be noted yesterday, January 9th, was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, so thank you to all those who serve our communities and keep us safe.

