Sartell Man Changes Plea in Domestic Dispute

ST. CLOUD -- A Sartell man has withdrawn his request for a speedy trial and has pleaded guilty to the last charges in a string of crimes involving threats, police chases, and no-contact violations.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jason Schwieger pleaded guilty Monday to three felony charges of violating a no-contact order. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of felony threats of violence and two counts of felony fleeing police in a vehicle. Five other charges were dismissed at that time.

The charging complaints outline the series of events in August where Schwieger and his wife had gotten into an argument and she left out of fear for her safety.

Court records show the domestic dispute ultimately led to three separate incidents where Schwieger led police on high-speed chases while running stops signs and red lights and endangering other drivers. All three times, police called off the pursuits due to public safety concerns.

Schwieger is expected to be sent to prison for three-and-a-half years when he is sentenced Friday.

