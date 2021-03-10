Man Arrested Following Shooting, Police Chase in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was arrested early Wednesday morning following a shooting in south St. Cloud.

At around 12:15 a.m. an officer heard gunshots in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South. The officer saw a man put something in a vehicle before getting in it.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, at which time the suspect sped off. The driver then crashed into a retaining wall, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police say a rifle was found in the front seat. Authorities set up a perimeter and brought in a police dog, but were unable to find the suspect.

Police talked with a victim at the scene who says he was shot at but was not hit.

At around 1:45 a.m. the suspect was found walking in an alley in the 700 Block between 6th and 7th Avenue South.

An officer attempted to stop the man, who again fled on foot, and ran into a nearby home. The officer followed the suspect in the home and brought him down with the use of a taser.

The suspect was identified at 32-year-old Christopher Murry. Murry was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail.

Police say Murry has a previous felony weapons conviction, making it illegal for him to have a gun.

He faces multiple charges including assault, felony possession of a gun, fleeing police and burglary.