Illinois Man Arrested After South St. Cloud Police Chase

ST. CLOUD -- An Illinois man was arrested early on New Year's Day after police say he led them on a chase through south St. Cloud.

An officer on patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle at 12:01 a.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of University Drive. The officer suspected the driver was involved in a drug deal and tried to make a traffic stop.

The driver led police eastbound onto University Drive before doubling back and continuing onto several other streets. Ultimately, the driver entered the area of Goettens Way near Rotary Park.

Officers were able to use a pursuit interruption technique to spin the car out.

Police learned the driver, 23-year-old Tremon Henley of East St. Louis, Illinois, had a felony arrest warrant from St. Louis, Missouri. Officers say they also found marijuana in Henley's vehicle.

Henley is being held in the Stearns County Jail until he can be extradited to Missouri. Charges in Stearns County are also pending.

An officer suffered minor injuries in the incident and three squad cars were damaged.