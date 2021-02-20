Avon Woman Accused of Fleeing Police, Ramming Squad Car

ST. CLOUD -- An Avon woman was jailed Thursday after allegedly leading police on a chase and damaging a squad car.

St. Cloud Police were called to investigate a vandalism complaint involving a woman with a knife.

Officers arrived in the 400 block of 8th Avenue South around 8:40 a.m. where they spotted a woman in the area. Police tried to stop the suspect, but she fled on foot, got into a car, and headed south on 9th Avenue.

Police called off the pursuit for safety reasons but a short time later spotted the suspect in the Cenex parking lot at 1030 33rd Street South. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Alexis Gielen, then allegedly drove over a curb and through a snowbank before fleeing south on the frontage road.

Police spotted Gielen in the Burger King drive-thru on Clearwater Road near Interstate 94.

Officers performed a felony stop and commanded Gielen to exit the vehicle. Records show she stayed in her vehicle and began ramming the squad car blocking her in. Police say even as they smashed out Gielen's passenger window, she continued hitting the gas and ramming the squad car.

Officers physically removed her from the car and arrested her.

Gielen is currently charged with felony fleeing police.