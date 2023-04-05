Zimmerman Man Pinned Under Porch Roof
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) - A close call yesterday for a Zimmerman man as the roof of his porch collapsed, pinning him underneath.
Get our free mobile app
Officials with the Zimmerman Fire Department say they arrived on the scene in Orrock Township about 4:30 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday) to find a man pinned under the roof of his porch, which had collapsed due to the weight of snow.
Fire Chief Ryan Maloney says the fire department used steel struts and inflatable rescue bags to lift the roof off the man, who was flown to North Memorial Hospital.
The man’s identity, and condition, are not available.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Is This Your Ring? It Was Found in the Wastewater Filter in Rogers!
- New Century Farms Added to State Fair Database.
- New Fees on Deliveries Discussed in Minnesota Legislature.
- Becker's Regel Joins Group of Coal Power Plant Community Leaders.