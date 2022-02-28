Isanti Woman Killed in Two Vehicle Crash Near Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN -- An Isanti woman died in a two vehicle crash over the weekend.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Sherburne County Road 4, just east of Zimmerman.

Sheriff Joel Brott says 68-year-old Frances Morinville was heading east on County Road 4, when she was hit broadside by another vehicle heading south on County Road 19 that ran the stop sign.

Morinville was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the second vehicle, a 17-year-old from Elk River, and an 18-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Authorities says alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.