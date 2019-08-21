Zimmerman Man Hurt in Semi Rollover

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky)

BLOOMINGTON -- A Zimmerman man was hurt in a semi rollover late Wednesday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 494 at Highway 169 in Bloomington at about 11:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi rolled over on the ramp from westbound Interstate 494 to Highway 169.

The driver of the semi, 61-year-old Brian Eccles, was taken to HCMC with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say the highway was shut down for about two hours to clear the lanes.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Bloomington, Crash, minnesota state patrol, rollover, semi, zimmerman
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top