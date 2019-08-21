Zimmerman Man Hurt in Semi Rollover

BLOOMINGTON -- A Zimmerman man was hurt in a semi rollover late Wednesday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 494 at Highway 169 in Bloomington at about 11:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi rolled over on the ramp from westbound Interstate 494 to Highway 169.

The driver of the semi, 61-year-old Brian Eccles, was taken to HCMC with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say the highway was shut down for about two hours to clear the lanes.