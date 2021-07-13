When you find a unique special business in an unexpected place, you just have to tell everyone about it.

I was singing at a graduation party recently in Princeton, and met a super nice girl named Cheryl, who after some conversation, I found out works at a unique business in Zimmerman called The Tattooed Lady; an all women tattoo parlor, that not only features some amazing, talented Tattooing Talents, but also artwork from amazing Artists, as well as handmade jewelry and soaps, acrylic weave wall art, and other unique super cool gifts.

Photo by Sonia DeBenetti-Carlisle The Tattooed Lady, Zimmerman MN

Everything about The Tattooed Lady oozes...."Welcome." They have such a bright, friendly and welcoming parlor, that I just want to go there to hangout.

Photo by Sonia DeBenetti-Carlisle, The Tattooed Lady, Zimmerman MN

The Tattooed Lady features artwork from local and international artists, and they are always looking for more artists. If YOU are an artist, or know of an artist that may be interested, Artists can apply for a Gallery Membership, that will give them the ability to work, display and sell their artwork.

Photo by Jess Henrich, The Tattooed Lady, Zimmerman Mn.

The Tattooed Lady a talented staff. All of the Tattoo Artists are hand picked, and each have their own specialties that range from realism and cultural, to figurative, new school, old school, portraiture, pointillism, woodcut tattoos and more. All of the artists are also educated in the arts, so you can be sure that they are going to do their very best work each and every time you schedule an appointment.

Photo by Sonia DeBenetti-Carlisle The Tattooed Lady, Zimmerman Mn.

They also offer social painting classes, tutoring, and have local exhibits.

Photo by Sonia DeBenetti-Carlisle, The Tattooed Lady, Zimmerman Mn.

Photo by Cheryl Harrington The Tattooed Lady Zimmerman MN

I also found it interesting that they offer payment plans through Paypal, so if you're ready to move on that specific artwork you wanted yesterday, you can do with this option.

Photo by Sonia DeBenetti-Carlisle, The Tattooed Lady in Zimmerman MN.

You can meet the many artists that they have available to you, which include Sonia, Nikki, Cheryl, Jessi, Bryce, Lindsey, Morgan and Dena, who does cosmetic tattooing.

Photo by Sonia Debenetti-Carlisle, The Tattooed Lady in Zimmerman MN.

I'm so impressed with the beautiful tattoos that they've done, it makes me want to run over there right now and get a tattoo. See more examples of some of their unique tattoos below.

Photo by Sonia DeBenetti-Carlisle, The Tattooed Lady in Zimmerman MN.

To learn more about this unique business, go to thetattooedladymn.com, or visit their Facebook page.

Photo by Lindsey Bennett, The Tattooed Lady Zimmerman MN

Photo by Sonia DeBenetti-Carlisle, The Tattooed Lady, Zimmerman Mn.

Photo by Sonia DeBenetti-Carlisle, The Tattooed Lady, Zimmerman Mn.

Photo by Sonia DeBenetti-Carlisle, The Tattooed Lady, Zimmerman Mn.

