Teenager Hurt in Crash Near Princeton

BALDWIN -- A Zimmerman teenager was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Baldwin on Friday afternoon. The incident happened just after 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and County Road 38.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was crossing Highway 169 on County Road 38 when it was hit by a second car that was going north on Highway 169.

The driver of the first car, 18-year-old Jacob Nord, was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car, 28-year-old Alicia Lewis of Finlayson, and the passenger in the first car, 17-year-old Izabella Fehrmann of Princeton, were not hurt.

Filed Under: Crash, minnesota state patrol, Princeton, zimmerman
Categories: St. Cloud News
