Woman Hurt in Motorcycle Crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN -- One woman was hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle in Zimmerman on Friday. The incident happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Highway 169 near 245th Avenue NW.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck was going north on Highway 169 when it clipped a motorcycle that was turning right off of 245th Avenue NW.

The driver of the motorcycle, 49-year-old Kristina Michealson of Ramsey was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the truck, 31-year-old Bryan Denisen and 31-year-old Brittany Denisen of Duluth, were not hurt.