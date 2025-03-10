Its Time To Think Summer At O2B ChildCare With Summer Camps

Paul Habstritt, WJON

SARTELL (WJON News) -- One area daycare is already starting to think summer. The newest childcare center in Sartell, O2B Kids! has opened registration for its summer camps.

O2B is offering 12 different camps from June 9 through August 25th. The camps range from the Hawaiian-themed Aloha Luau to Extreme Games to Top Chef and more.

The camps are geared for kids from 1st Grade to age 10, are a week long, and the cost is $355 per camp. The tuition includes a camp t-shirt, breakfast, lunch, and a snack.

