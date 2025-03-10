Its Time To Think Summer At O2B ChildCare With Summer Camps
SARTELL (WJON News) -- One area daycare is already starting to think summer. The newest childcare center in Sartell, O2B Kids! has opened registration for its summer camps.
O2B is offering 12 different camps from June 9 through August 25th. The camps range from the Hawaiian-themed Aloha Luau to Extreme Games to Top Chef and more.
Get our free mobile app
The camps are geared for kids from 1st Grade to age 10, are a week long, and the cost is $355 per camp. The tuition includes a camp t-shirt, breakfast, lunch, and a snack.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
5 Things All Minnesota Kids Did with Dandelions
8 Disappointing Pets All Minnesota Kids Had