SCSU Offering Summer Cannabis Classes

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University will offer new online career training courses this summer in cannabis education.

SCSU's Professional and Continuing Education division is partnering with Green Flower.

These nine-week courses are available to anyone over the age of 18.

The career training courses offer three topics: Cannabis Cultivation Specialist, Cannabis Retail Specialist, and Cannabis Extraction and Product Development Specialist.

Each program takes about nine weeks to complete, and the fully online learning model allows students to work at their own pace.

St. Cloud State University launched the state's first cannabis certificate program last fall with enrollment 40 percent over targeted goals.

Get our free mobile app

The upcoming start dates are June 17th and August 5th.

READ RELATED ARTICLES