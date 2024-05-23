10-Year Enrollment Changes At All Minnesota State Universities

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The individual currently in charge of operations at St. Cloud State University is departing the institution to pursue another job.

Acting President Larry Lee revealed this week that he has agreed to serve as president at Blackburn College in Illinois. Lee said he will stay with St. Cloud State until mid-July to assist with the upcoming leadership transition.

Larry Dietz will assume the role of interim president at the university starting on July 1st.

Dietz, and whoever is named to fill the position on a more permanent basis, will be asked to turn around years of declining enrollment and budget deficits which have resulted in cuts to staff, programs, and sports.

Former President Robbyn Wacker announced back in November that she was leaving the university.

Here's a breakdown of how St. Cloud State University's 10-year enrollment decline compares to each of the other universities in the Minnesota State system.

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY

In fiscal year 2014 SCSU had 19,623 students compared to 12,713 students in fiscal year 2023. That's a decline in students of 6,910 or a 35 percent reduction. It has had the biggest percent decline of all the universities.

WINONA STATE UNIVERSITY

In fiscal year 2014 Winona State had 9,848 students compared to 7,030 students in fiscal year 2023. That's a decline in students of 2,818 or a 28 percent reduction.

METROPOLITAN STATE UNIVERSITY

In fiscal year 2014 Metropolitan State had 11,497 students compared to 8,510 students in fiscal year 2023. That's a decline in students of 2,969 or a 25 percent reduction.

MOORHEAD STATE UNIVERSITY

In fiscal year 2014 Moorhead State had 7,820 students compared to 6,072 students in fiscal year 2023. That's a decline in students of 1,748 or a 22 percent reduction.

BEMIDJI STATE UNIVERSITY

In fiscal year 2014 Bemidji State had 6,170 students compared to 5,062 students in fiscal year 2023. That's a decline of 1,108 students or a 17 percent reduction.

MANKATO STATE UNIVERSITY

In fiscal year 2014 Mankato State had 18,229 students compared to 18,040 students in fiscal year 2023. That's a decline of 189 students or less than one percent.

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY

In fiscal year 2014 SW MN State had 8,192 students compared to 8,521 students in fiscal year 2023. This is the only four-year university in the system that actually saw an increase in enrollment.

The total enrollment of all the universities combined went from 81,379 students in fiscal year 2014 to 65,948 students in fiscal year 2023. That's a decline of 15,431 students or an 18 percent reduction.

For the four campuses that make up the University of Minnesota here are the 10 year enrollment changes.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA-MORRIS

In fiscal year 2014 Morris had 1,899 students compared to 1,020 students in fiscal year 2023. That's a decline of 879 students or a 46 percent reduction.

UNVERSITY OF MINNESOTA-DULUTH

In fiscal year 2014 Duluth had 11,093 students compared to 9,350 students in fiscal year 2023. That's a decline of 1,743 students or a 15 percent decline.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA-CROOKSTON

In fiscal year 2014 Crookston had 2,850 students compared to 2,518 students in fiscal year 2023. That's a decline of 332 students or an 11 percent decline.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA-TWIN CITIES

In fiscal year 2014 the Twin Cities campus had 51,146 students compared to 54,890 students in fiscal year 2023. That's an increase of 3,743 students or about a one percent increase.

A report completed in 2022 by Minnesota State Universities said St. Cloud State University generates nearly $600 million in economic impact annually. SCSU also supports and sustains over 4,300 jobs in the early. The combined tax impact of SCSU, its suppliers, students and visitors is nearly $43 million.

