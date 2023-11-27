Wacker Announces Retirement at St. Cloud State University

Wacker Announces Retirement at St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Robbyn Wacker, President of St. Cloud State University since 2018, has announced she will retire when her contract expires at the end of this school year.

Her final day will be June 30th, 2024.

Wacker, the university's 24th president, and first woman president, said she felt the time was right to hand over the reins to the next leader.

Under her leadership, SCSU launched:

  • an accelerated online MBA program,
  • new undergraduate programs in cyber security and environmental management,
  • a cannabis certification program.

Scott Olson, the Chancellor of Minnesota State, said a search will be launched this spring to identify an interim president to start July 1st.

