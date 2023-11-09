Allegiant Air Announces Year-Round Service from St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Allegiant Airlines has announced the return of year-round service between St. Cloud and Mesa, Arizona.

Get our free mobile app

The announcement means the current schedule of twice-weekly non-stop service on Monday and Friday will continue through the summer.

Airport Authority Board Chair Brian Myres says the change represents the strength of St. Cloud as a departure point.

We are excited to see the continuation of this Allegiant service into the summer, which indicates the success of this service in the Central Minnesota market. The St. Cloud Regional Airport offers an easy, convenient way to travel to Arizona and Florida.

Allegiant currently flies from St. Cloud to Mesa, Arizona, and Punta Gorda, Florida, and has been flying into St. Cloud since 2012.

For dates and fares, find Allegiant Air’s website by clicking here.

READ RELATED ARTICLES