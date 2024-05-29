Salem Lutheran Moves Forward With Cop House Negotiations

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The possibility of opening a Community Outpost on St. Cloud's East End has taken another step forward.

Salem Lutheran Church says that after a vote by the congregation, they are moving into negotiations with the Greater St. Cloud Area Public Safety Foundation.

The proposed Outpost would be used by CentraCare, St. Cloud Police, and the College of St. Benedict.

It would occupy a portion of the church's main floor to provide preventive care, chronic disease management, mental health services, and other healthcare, a need identified by a neighborhood survey partially funded by the Salem Foundation.

CentraCare and St. Ben's would use the facility to help residents manage and treat health problems before they become emergencies and train future healthcare workers.

Salem says 90 percent of the congregation who voted favored moving forward with negotiations. The Community Outpost could be up and running by January.

Get our free mobile app

Salem Lutheran Church is at 90 Riverside Drive in St. Cloud.

READ RELATED ARTICLES