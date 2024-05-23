Registration Open for Tour of Saint Bike Ride

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Registration is now open for the annual Tour of Saints bike ride.

The event is on Sunday, July 21st in rural Stearns County and includes rides of distances of 18, 35 and 50 miles with rest stops along the way.

Director Michael Doyle says the finish will be a bit different this year.

One of the biggest changes we're looking forward to is we're going to have a festive finish at Bad Habit Brewing. So, we start at the College of St. Benedict at the athletic complex on College Avenue and when you come back and finish we'll be at Bad Habit just about six blocks down the street.

Doyle says they have over 200 people signed up so far and they typically get about 1,000 bicyclists. There is a discount if you sign up early.

Doyle says they draw people from all over the upper Midwest for the event and people coming from a distance can book a room that Saturday night at the College of St. Benedict.

This is the 44th year of the Tour of Saints and Doyle's 34th year that he's been involved.

