St. Cloud Crush Baseball Falls in Consolation Semifinals

The St. Cloud Crush lost 6-5 to Minnetonka in 9 innings in the Class 4-A State Tournament Consolation Semifinals at Palm Field in St. Anthony Friday. Minnetonka went out to a 2-1 lead in the 3rd inning before St. Cloud mounted their comeback. The Crush scored 1 run in the 4th inning, 2 in the 5th inning and 1 in the 7th inning to tie the game at 5 and force extra innings. The Skippers walked off the Crush in the 9th inning to advance to the consolation final.

photo courtesy of Brenda Schmitt

Jaxon Kenning went 3-5 with a home run, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI to lead the Crush. Parker Schulz went 3-4 with a run scored, Ben Schmitt went 2-5 with a run scored and Joe Hess went 2-5 with 1 RBI. Drew Leiser threw 5 2/3 innings with 10 hits and 5 earned runs allowed. Parker Schulz threw the final 3 innings for the Crush with 1 unearned run allowed.

The Crush finish the season with a 19-7 record.