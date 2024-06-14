Foley Baseball Advances to AA State Championship

Foley defeated top seeded Esko 4-0 in the Class 2-A State Tournament semifinals at Dick Putz Field Friday. Foley scored 2 runs in the 1st inning, 1 in the 2nd and added an insurance run in the 6th inning.

Trey Emmerich threw 6 1/3 shutout innings with 6 hits allowed and 13 strikeouts. Bryce Gapinski recorded the final 2 outs for the Falcons. Josiah Petersen went 2-3 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI to lead Foley.

This is the 3rd State Tournament appearance for Foley since 2019 and their first state championship appearance.

Foley will play Rockford Monday June 17 at 1 p.m. at Target Field for the Class 2-A State Title.