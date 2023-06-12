Foley Baseball Excited For Class 2-A State Tournament
The Foley baseball team took a challenging route to the Section 6-2-A title fighting their back through 5 elimination games including two against top seeded Eden Valley-Watkins to capture the section title and a trip to the state baseball tournament in St. Cloud this week.
Mike Beier is the head coach for the Falcons. He joined me on WJON. Beier says their offense came alive and they pressed their pitching depth to win the section title.
Beier says catcher Josiah Petersen is probably the best player he's coached in high school. The junior is hitting .560 with 9 home runs and did not make an out in the double header section championship against Eden Valley-Watkins last week. Bryce Gapinski has been the leadoff hitter for Foley and Beier explains when he gets on it's like a double because of his speed. Trey Emmerich has been hitting 3rd for Foley and is their top pitcher with Petersen their #2. Beier isn't sure who he'll pitch in Game 1 of the State Tournament Tuesday against Perham at 12:30 p.m. at Dick Putz Field.
Beier also highlights Derek Dahmen who pitched in relief in both games against Eden Valley-Watkins saying he ate up some big innings and will likely be called upon to do the same in the state tournament.
Beier continues to be heavily involved in building baseball in Foley. He says he still coaches the Amateur team, the VFW team, he's on the coaching staff for the Legion team, and coaches the high school team. Beier explains that when his son played youth ball he coached more than a 100 games a summer. He says it's good he's not doing that anymore. Mike's son, Drew pitches at St. Cloud State. Mike played Amateur baseball last season for Foley and he says he still could appear in games this season as a pitcher but his days as a hitter are done.
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mike Beier it is available below.
Foley Roster:
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|1
|Molitor, Jace
|11
|2
|Emmerich, Trey
|11
|3
|Petersen, Josiah
|11
|4
|Gapinski, Bryce
|11
|5
|Jennissen, Alexander
|11
|7
|Leabch, Brett
|11
|8
|Dahler, Chase
|11
|9
|Miller, Evan
|12
|10
|Wirth, Gavyn
|10
|11
|Enerson, Jaden
|11
|14
|Micholski, Aiden
|12
|15
|Brambrink, Patrick
|12
|16
|Frisbie, Keagon
|10
|17
|Beck, Deegan
|10
|19
|Monson, Jake
|11
|21
|Hermanson, Reed
|10
|22
|Dahmen, Derek
|11
|23
|Owen, Gavin
|11
|24
|Engmark, Jonathan
|10
|27
|Brunn, Noah
|9