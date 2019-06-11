Foley Baseball is in Pursuit of a State Title [PODCAST]

Foley baseball is headed to the state tournament for the first time in school history. Foley won the Section 6AA title last week needing a pair of 5-4 wins over Pierz in the section final in St. Cloud to capture the championship. The Falcons were the #1 seed in the section and are 24-3. Foley is seeded #3 in the Class AA state tournament bracket and will play unseeded St. Peter in their state quarterfinal game Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at St. Cloud's Dick Putz Field. I talked with Foley head coach Mike Beier.

(photo courtesy of Alyssa Nelson)

Beier is in his 15th year as head coach at Foley and still coaches the Legion and Amateur teams and handles field maintenance. The Falcons have been led this season by lead-off man Drew Beier who is the team's shortstop on one of their top pitchers, by Mark Dierkes and by Alex Foss. Beier is one of the state's leaders in runs scored while Dierkes leads the team in RBIs.

(photo courtesy of Alyssa Nelson)

Foley's roster includes seniors Drew Beier, James Peschl, Mark Dierkes, Wyatt Ziwicki, Tyler Mattson, John Jurek, Mitch Peterson, Chris Plante, Noah Novak, Alex Foss, Kenny Nadeau, and Justin Thell, juniors Preston Owen, Carter Teff, Jack Chmielewski, and Alec Dietl and sophomores Ryan Chmielewski, Colby Johnson, Brady Wirth, and Hunter Gorecki. Foley is coached by Mike Beier, Dallas Albertson, Dylan Magnuson and Jay Storkamp.