Marcus Theatres Announces ‘Everyday Matinee’ for Seniors, Kids

MILWAUKEE, WI (WJON News) -- Children and seniors can go to the movies for a discount this summer.

Marcus Theatres has announced its Everyday Matinee program beginning Friday. Kids 11 years old and younger and adults 60 and older can buy movie tickets for $7 for all shows before 4:00 p.m.

This includes the long-awaited family sequels like Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4, and the anticipated summer blockbusters Deadpool and Wolverine.

Marcus Theatre also began hosting Marcus Mystery Movie in April giving moviegoers a super-secret-hush-hush screening of a new movie before its release date for $5 per person. The next screening is on June 17th.

Marcus Theatre's most popular program is Value Tuesday where moviegoers pay $7 admission for any movie at any time of the day.

Marcus Theatres is the fourth-largest movie chain in the United States and owns and operates 981 screens at 78 locations in 17 states including in Waite Park.

