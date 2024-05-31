Marcus Theatres Announces &#8216;Everyday Matinee&#8217; for Seniors, Kids

Marcus Theatres Announces ‘Everyday Matinee’ for Seniors, Kids

Sean Gallup, Getty Images

MILWAUKEE, WI (WJON News) -- Children and seniors can go to the movies for a discount this summer.

Marcus Theatres has announced its Everyday Matinee program beginning Friday. Kids 11 years old and younger and adults 60 and older can buy movie tickets for $7 for all shows before 4:00 p.m.

This includes the long-awaited family sequels like Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4, and the anticipated summer blockbusters Deadpool and Wolverine.

Marcus Theatre also began hosting Marcus Mystery Movie in April giving moviegoers a super-secret-hush-hush screening of a new movie before its release date for $5 per person. The next screening is on June 17th.

Marcus Theatre's most popular program is Value Tuesday where moviegoers pay $7 admission for any movie at any time of the day.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Marcus Theatres is the fourth-largest movie chain in the United States and owns and operates 981 screens at 78 locations in 17 states including in Waite Park.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON